Lómagnúpur towers over the impossibly photogenic old turf-roofed farm at Núpsstaður. The farm buildings date back to the early 19th century, and the idyllic chapel is one of the last turf churches in Iceland. It was once a museum, but at the time of writing the farm was closed to the public.

You can’t drive onto the property, but you can park by the road and walk up to the buildings to check them out and take photos.