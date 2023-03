This darkly picturesque canyon, carved out by the river Fjaðrá, has been well and truly discovered, thanks to Instagrammers and one Justin Bieber (who filmed a video clip here). A walking trail follows its southern edge for a couple of kilometres, with plenty of places to gaze down into its rocky, writhing depths, and to take in the gorge's gorgeousness and the emerald-green surrounds.

The canyon is not far west of Klaustur, 3km north of the Ring Road via Rte 206.