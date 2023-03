This outwash plain spreads across the Meðalland district south of Eldhraun and east of the river Kúðafljót (ie south of Kirkjubæjarklaustur). The sandy desert is so flat and featureless that a number of ships have run aground on its coast, apparently unaware they were nearing land. Shipwrecked sailors have died in quicksand while trying to get ashore. There are now several small lighthouses along the coast.