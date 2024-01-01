In town, the tin-clad house Brydebúð was built in Vestmannaeyjar in 1831 and moved to Vík in 1895. Today it houses the tourist office, the Halldórskaffi restaurant and a small museum with displays on the Katla Geopark.
