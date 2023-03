Pretty much off the tourist radar (you'll likely have the place to yourself) is this hidden 20m waterfall that you can walk behind. The short trail to it starts behind the grey building at the far east of the Skógar Folk Museum car park. Climb the stile over the fence and follow the walking path (roughly 15 minutes) towards the cliff, and through a glorious moss-covered canyon to a magnificent rushing stream of water pounding into the pool below.