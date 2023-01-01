On 21 November 1973, a US Navy aeroplane was forced to crash-land at Sólheimasandur. The crew all survived, but the wreckage of the militarised Douglas DC-3 remains on the black-sand beach, a lean shell whipped by the wind. There was once a road down to the beach but visitors must now walk from a basic car park. Be aware, it's an easy, but not pretty, walk. It's around 4km each way (roughly three hours to do the round trip).

There is talk of paving a road to the site. Find the Sólheimasandur trail-access car park 8km from Skógar on the right, when travelling towards Vík.