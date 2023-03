The highlight of little Skógar is the wonderful Skógar Folk Museum, which covers all aspects of Icelandic life. The vast collection was put together by Þórður Tómasson over roughly 75 years – he retired as the museum's curator at the age of 92. There are also restored buildings – a church, a turf-roofed farmhouse, cowsheds – and a huge, modern building that houses an interesting transport and communication museum, a basic cafe and a shop.