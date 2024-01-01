Dverghamrar

Southeast Iceland

Just east of Foss á Siðu waterfall (about 11km from Kirkjubæjarklaustur on the Ring Road) is the outcrop Dverghamrar (‘Dwarf Rocks’) – two rock formations that feature classic basalt columns and are thought to be the dwelling place of some of Iceland’s ‘hidden people’. There's an information panel and short walk from the car park.

