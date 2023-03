The sleek shell of Hellisheiði Geothermal Power Plant is one of the few plants that provides 30% of Iceland's electricity. A multimedia exhibition and tour lay out the details of harnessing the earth's hot-water power and the origins of geothermal energy. Plus you can see the turbine room, and view Iceland's rocks and minerals. There's a cafe on-site. It's 17km west of Hveragerði off Rte 1.