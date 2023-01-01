Zwack Museum & Visitors' Centre

Unicum, the thick medicinal-tasting aperitif made from 40 herbs and spices, is as bitter as a loser’s tears and a favourite drink in Hungary. To delve into its history, head for this small museum, which starts with a rather schmaltzy video, has an enormous collection of 17,000 miniatures from across the globe and concludes with an educated tasting session. You can buy more from the adjacent shop open 9am to 6pm weekdays and from 10am on Saturday.

A combined ticket with the Holocaust Memorial Center costs adult/concession 2800/1000Ft.