Housed in a gorgeous Ödön Lechner–designed building (1896) decorated with Zsolnay ceramic tiles, this museum was closed for renovation at the time of research and was not due to reopen till early 2021. Its main collection contains Hungarian and European furniture from the 18th and 19th centuries, art nouveau and Secessionist artefacts, and objects relating to trades and crafts (glassmaking, bookbinding, goldsmithing). Another one consists of Islamic art and artefacts from the 9th to the 19th centuries.

In the meantime, for art nouveau visit the György Ráth Museum. The Museum of Applied Arts' stunning central hall of white marble was supposedly modelled on the Alhambra in Spain.