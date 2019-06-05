Ervin Szabó Central Library

Southeast of the Hungarian National Museum is the main repository of Budapest’s public library system, which holds some 2.4 million books and bound periodicals and upwards of 250,000 audiovisual and digital items. Completed in 1889 and exquisitely renovated, the public reading room has gypsum ornamentation, gold tracery and enormous chandeliers. It's worth quickly registering (photo ID required) to gain access, though you can just visit the ground-floor cafe to get a sense of the building.