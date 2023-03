A pleasant place to take a breather, this flowered-filled garden was built for the Károly Palace, which now houses the Petőfi Museum of Literature. Frequented by locals, many with families (it has a lovely little playground), the garden is a riot of colourful flower beds in the spring and summer months, and there are plenty of shady benches.

Csendes Társ is an atmospheric spot for a sundowner or snack, with a little terrace of tables crowded round the park's entrance gate.