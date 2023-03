Just north of Egyetem tér and housed in the sumptuous neoclassical Károly Palace (Károlyi Palota), dating from 1840, this museum is devoted to Sándor Petőfi and has great examples of period furniture and dress. Temporary exhibitions explore other Hungarian poets and writers such as Endre Ady, Mór Jókai and Attila József.

Here you'll also find a centre for contemporary literature, a library, a concert/lecture hall and, in the courtyard, a terrace restaurant.