The capital’s premier pedestrian shopping street is crammed for the most part with chain stores, touristy restaurants, ripoff bars and a smattering of shops and sights worth seeking out. Its more unique spots include the art nouveau interior of the Philanthia flower shop at No 9-11; Thonet House at No 11/a, a masterpiece built by Ödön Lechner in 1890; and the sumptuous Bank Palace at V Deák utca 5, built in 1915 and now converted into a shopping gallery.