Hungarian Natural History Museum

The skeleton of a finback whale greets you at this science museum, which houses a confusing raft of interactive displays over three floors. Interesting exhibits focus on the biodiversity of coral reefs and the natural resources of the Carpathian Basin, insects and minerals. Noah's Ark, part of the Variety of Life exhibit on the 3rd floor, is fun but the big plastic creatures in the Dinosaur Garden (adult/child 400/300Ft) outside are a joke. Good temporary exhibitions.