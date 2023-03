Hard by the Danube in Ferencváros, the National Theatre (2002) remains controversial for its architecture. Designed by Mária Siklós, it is supposedly 'Modern Eclectic' style, mirroring other great Budapest buildings (Parliament, Opera House). The overall effect, however, is a postmodern pick-and-mix of classical and folk motifs, porticoes, balconies and columns. Some say it looks like a typewriter. The ziggurat structure outside offers good views of the river.