Although just a marketing tool to get people to eat at the Urban Betyár Restaurant, this little museum does an excellent job portraying Hungarian rural life in the 19th and early 20th centuries with original artefacts and modern interactive displays. Each room captures different aspects, eras and locations in Hungarian peasant culture, from carved and painted furniture and chests, original glazed ceramics and paintings to traditional costumes.
Urban Betyár Ethnographical Visitors Centre
Budapest
