Miklós Horthy Statue

Budapest

A controversial statue of Hungary's intra-war leader, Miklós Horthy, considered a hero by the right wing but reviled as a fascist dictator by many others, was placed at the bottom of the steps of the Homecoming Presbyterian Church (Hazatérés református templom) in the southwest corner of Szabadság tér in 2013.

