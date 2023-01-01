Antifascist Monument

This memorial dedicated to the 'victims of the German occupation' appeared at the southern end of V Szabadság tér in July 2014. It remains extremely controversial (and has yet to be officially dedicated) as many people believe that the puppet government of Arrow Cross Party leader Ferenc Szálasi fully supported the Nazis when installed in 1944, as did many local citizens. An alternative (and poignant) memorial of candles, letters and personal memorabilia has been set up by protesters.