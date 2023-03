Hercules Villa, in the middle of a vast housing estate northwest of Fő tér, is the name given to some reconstructed Roman ruins due to the astonishing 3rd-century floor mosaic of Hercules’ exploits found in what was a Roman villa. The mosaic is believed to have been created in an Alexandrian workshop, making it the only imported mosaic in the whole of Pannonia. Alight at the Bogdáni út stop.