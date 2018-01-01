Welcome to Óbuda & Buda Hills

Óbuda is the oldest part of Buda and retains a lost-in-the-past village feel. The narrow streets here hide excellent museums and some legendary eateries, while the remains of the Roman settlement of Aquincum lie further north. The Buda Hills offer great walking, the loftiest views of the city and forms of transport that will delight kids of all ages. Adventurers can explore the ground beneath the city by venturing into the three accessible caves.