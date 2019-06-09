Castle Garden Bazaar

This renovated pleasure park dating from 1893 has added a whole new dimension to Tabán district in recent years. The complex comprises over a dozen neo-Gothic and neo-Renaissance structures, including a theatre, convention centre and, in the both the Southern Palaces and the Guard's Palace, large galleries with cutting-edge exhibitions. A staircase and lift from Lánchíd utca lead to the Neo-Renaissance Garden, and stairs, lifts and an escalator will take you up to Castle Hill.

The huge Foundry Courtyard on the north side of the escalator boasts a restaurant with terrace and large performance space.