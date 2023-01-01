The copyright National Széchenyi Library contains codices and manuscripts, a large collection of foreign newspapers and a copy of everything published in Hungary or in the Hungarian language.

The library was founded in 1802 by Count Ferenc Széchenyi, father of the heroic statesman István, who endowed it with 15,000 books and 2000 manuscripts. This library allows members (adult/student annual 6500/3500Ft, per six months 3500/2000Ft, daily/monthly per person 1200/2000Ft) to do research, peruse the general stacks and read the large collection of foreign newspapers and magazines.