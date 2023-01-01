The Hungarian National Gallery is an overwhelming collection spread across four floors and four wings of the palace that traces Hungarian art from the 11th century to the present day. The largest collections include medieval and Renaissance stonework, Gothic wooden sculptures and panel paintings and late-Gothic winged altars. The museum also has an important collection of Hungarian paintings and sculpture from the 19th and 20th centuries.

Temporary exhibitions are held here several times per year; entry costs extra. Be advised that the gallery is in a state of flux at present, with the late-Renaissance and baroque art collection moved to the Museum of Fine Arts in preparation for the gallery's future relocation to a new purpose-built museum building in City Park.