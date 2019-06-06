Semmelweis Museum of Medical History

This quirky (and sometimes grisly) museum traces the history of medicine from Graeco-Roman times through medical tools and photographs; inevitably in Hungary, yet another antique pharmacy makes an appearance. Much is made about the life and works of Ignác Semmelweis (1818–65), the 'saviour of mothers', who discovered the cause of puerperal (childbirth) fever but whose observations were not accepted in his life. Dr Semmelweis was born in this house.