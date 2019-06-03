Nagytétény Castle Museum

Housed in the huge Száraz-Rudnyánszky baroque mansion in deepest south Buda, this branch of the Museum of Applied Arts traces the development of European furniture – from Gothic (1450) to Biedermeier styles (1850) – with some 300 items on display in more than two-dozen rooms over two floors. On no account miss the collection of clocks and watches dating from the 17th to 19th centuries – each piece is genuine and fully functional. The museum was closed for renovation at research time.