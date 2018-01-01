Welcome to Conakry

Conakry doesn't try to please its guests, and yet, slowly, many are eventually won over by its charms. There aren't many sights in this dusty (and/or muddy, depending on time of year) mess of crumbling buildings, pollution, rubbish and traffic jams, but there is plenty of buzz. From the pungent fishing port of Boulbinet and the street kitchens of Coronthie to the containers-turned-shops of Taouyah, this city goes about its business noisily and with ingenuity, proud and unruffled by the visitor's gaze.