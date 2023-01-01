The chutes de Kambadaga, around 35km west of Pita, make for a brilliant day out. The waterfalls crash over three separate falls and they're surrounded by jungle where monkeys and a wealth of colourful birds are common.

You'll need your own wheels. Head first to Bourouwal Tappé, a small village on the main road south of Pita, from where it's a bumpy 17km along a dirt track to the village of Hakkunde Miti. From here put on your hiking boots in preparation for a sweaty, steep 40-minute hike to the waterfalls.