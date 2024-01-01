Chutes du Kinkon

Guinea

Pita's major attraction, the tall, narrow Chutes du Kinkon, is close to a large hydroelectric plant but this doesn't detract from its beauty. To get to the falls take the main road north out of town for a kilometre then head left for around 10km down a dirt road. It's a good full-day walk or bike ride.

