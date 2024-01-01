Pita's major attraction, the tall, narrow Chutes du Kinkon, is close to a large hydroelectric plant but this doesn't detract from its beauty. To get to the falls take the main road north out of town for a kilometre then head left for around 10km down a dirt road. It's a good full-day walk or bike ride.
Chutes du Kinkon
Guinea
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
7.17 MILES
The chutes de Kambadaga, around 35km west of Pita, make for a brilliant day out. The waterfalls crash over three separate falls and they're surrounded by…
28.38 MILES
Established by a French botanist in 1908 to discover what European and Asian plants would flourish in Guinea, the Jardins Auguste Chevalier offer an…
25.5 MILES
One of Guinea's tallest – and certainly one of its most beautiful – waterfalls takes a 120m drop straight down off a cliff. Ditinn village is 35km from…
16.78 MILES
One of the most enjoyable excursions from Labé is to the impressive Chutes de Saala, where water cascades down a series of step-like falls in a pretty…
19.04 MILES
An interesting place to both buy and watch locally made crafts such as indigo cloth and leather sandals is at the Maison des Artisans. The staff will…
18 MILES
The Petit Musée du Fouta Djallon is a quiet spot, where you learn about the region's unique Fula culture. Many of the items are displayed in small…
19.22 MILES
The bustling central market is worth a poke about. Among the piles of tomatoes, rice and random bits of meat you might find bottles of cure-all…
