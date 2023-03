One of the most enjoyable excursions from Labé is to the impressive Chutes de Saala, where water cascades down a series of step-like falls in a pretty forest location. The falls are just outside the village of Diari, 30km west of Labé (but the road is bad so allow a couple of hours). You can picnic, swim and hike here and keep your eyes peeled for monkeys or even chimps.

A privately hired taxi from Labé will cost around GFr250,000-300,000.