Parc National du Haut Niger

Covering some 1200 sq km, the Parc National de Haut Niger is one of West Africa's last significant stands of tropical dry forest and one of the most important protected areas in Guinea. The forest, which is pock marked with areas of tall grassland savanna and run through by the River Niger, has plenty of wildlife including significant numbers of chimpanzees, buffalo, duikers and waterbuck as well as crocodiles and hippos.

However, you would be very lucky indeed to actually see much wildlife thanks to the dense foilage, a general sense of caution of most of the animals and a near total lack of visitor facilities. Dedicated birders though will likely find the forest highly rewarding.

To get to the park take the dirt road leading east from Faranah to the tiny village of Sanbaya (Sambonya) via Beindou. This is where you will collect your obligatory guide and the park itself starts just to the north of the village.

You must make arrangements for visiting in advance at the Ministère de l'Agriculture in Faranah.