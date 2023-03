This modern and impressive arts and handicrafts centre allows you to watch craftspeople carving, weaving, hammering and stitching dyed mudcloth, wooden carvings and raffia bags, among other things. If you're lucky you'll also get to catch some traditional dancing. There are a few statues and carvings on display as museum pieces.

It's a little tricky to find but it's just off the road north out of town surrounded by forest and close to the carwash area.