The former estate of the late Lord Brownlow, cousin to Queen Elizabeth II, this nature center occupies the entire length of La Sagesse Bay. Unfortunately, the trails through the property are in poor condition and hikes are no longer available. Packages are available including transfers to and from your hotel, a meal and access to the beach facilities.

The on-site restaurant (mains EC$34 to EC$85) serves good Caribbean meals in a lovely waterside setting.