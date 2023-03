Stacked up on the hillside on the north side of the city, Xanthi's picturesque historic district is a web of winding lanes and stairs lined with pastel-coloured timber-framed houses and grand neoclassical mansions. Although some of the buildings could use a bit more restoration, it is scenic. It's a functioning neighbourhood, not an outdoor museum with public schools, grocery stores, a 16th-century mosque and a lively bar scene.