Across Orfeos north of Plateia Eirinis, Komotini’s Ottoman-era neighbourhood, still predominantly Turkish, has old homes, barber shops and teahouses. Its key landmarks are the Eski Camii (Old Mosque), built in 1608, and the Yeni Camii (New Mosque), which, paradoxically, predates the old mosque by 23 years. (Eski Camii is thought to be built over an even older mosque.) An 1884 clock tower adds to the skyline next to the minarets.