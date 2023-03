Set amid fields of cotton and mustard seed on the plain southeast of Xanthi, this is the burial spot of a dervish of the Bektashi order, the primary Islamic sect in Thrace. What's striking is how the place functions as both a Muslim and a Christian site: in the antechamber are an Orthodox icon of St George and candles; in the main domed room is the Baba's tomb, draped in green cloth.

The tomb is accessible by car only. Occasionally the site hosts small concerts and other special events.