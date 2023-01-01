Archaeological Museum of Abdera

This fine small museum exhibits the findings from ancient Abdera, with a focus on daily life: medical tools, for instance, and clay figurines, made in a workshop in the city. It also highlights native son Dimokritos, a famous traveller-philosopher of the 5th century BC who proposed an atomic theory of matter. Upstairs are reconstructions of excavated tombs.

The museum is accessible by bus from Xanthi (€2.30, ½ hour, five daily on weekdays, two on Saturday), but the site itself is another 6km south.