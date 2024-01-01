Folk Museum

Most signage at this museum is in Greek, so consider it more an excuse to poke around two linked 19th-century mansions, built for tobacco-baron brothers from İstanbul, complete with dramatic trompe l'oeil frescoes and his-and-hers mini-hammams out back. The scarecrows in the basement will haunt your dreams. (And the staff is happy to answer questions.)
