Mohamed Ali House

Dating to around 1770, this superb example of late-Ottoman architecture was birthplace and home to Pasha Mohamed (or Mehmet) Ali, wali of Egypt and an important figure in that nation's modern history. Displays across two floors recreate how the Pasha would have lived in the late-18th century: there is a women's room, the Pasha's own quarters, plenty of swords and knives, and lovely Ottoman wood carvings and rugs. An equestrian statue of the man keeps watch outside.