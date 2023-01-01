Archaeological Site of Abdera

About 6km south of modern Abdera lies the acropolis of the ancient town, inhabited in the 7th century BC but wracked by various invasions, until it was abandoned in the early 4th century AD. You can walk only along the perimeter of excavated areas, making it hard to see the details. Still, you can see a portion of the city wall, as well as the orderly block-style urban plan, including a paved courtyard of a Roman-era house.

North of the main entrance is the middle-Byzantine fortification wall of Polystylon, as the settlement was later called, laid upon the pre-existing Roman walls.