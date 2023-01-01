Next to the archaeological museum stand the foundation ruins of the ancient agora, the commercial centre in ancient times. About 100m east of the agora, the ancient theatre is occasionally used for performances of ancient dramas and comedies; it's signposted from the harbour. A path connects the agora to the acropolis, where substantial remains of a medieval fortress stand, with commanding views of the coast. Carved rock steps descend to the foundations of the ancient town.
Ancient Agora
Thasos
