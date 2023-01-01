Alluring and easily accessible, the island's crown gem includes the considerable and photogenic remains of an ancient temple where the gods were once invoked to protect sailors. Enter the site through the back door by following a beautiful trail that skirts the headland, passing a partially submerged marble quarry that remained operational from the 7th century BC to the 6th century AD. The path starts at the far end of the beach lined by tavernas.
Archaeological Site of Alyki
Top choice in Thasos
