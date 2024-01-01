Surmounting Kavala's historic peninsula of Panagia, this picturesque fortress was built on the foundations of a Byzantine acropolis destroyed in 1391. Dating mostly to the early 15th century, it offers great views of the city and houses an open-air theatre and a small cafe selling ice cream and other rewards for the steep climb to get here.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
8.63 MILES
Founded in 356 BC by the energetic Macedonian dynast Philip II, father of Alexander the Great, this evocatively sited ancient city is on Unesco's World…
28.52 MILES
Alluring and easily accessible, the island's crown gem includes the considerable and photogenic remains of an ancient temple where the gods were once…
18.84 MILES
Looking like an alien creature from the sci-fi movie Avatar, a 5m-tall 6th-century-BC kouros (male statue of the Archaic period) carrying a ram greets…
23.16 MILES
Easily accessible on foot from Limenaria, this pretty cove features an elegiac retro-industrial sight in the form of a mining factory built by German…
27.67 MILES
West from Alyki, past Thymonia Beach, is the clifftop Moni Arhangelou, an Athonite dependency and working convent, notable for its 400-year-old church …
28.03 MILES
About 6km south of modern Abdera lies the acropolis of the ancient town, inhabited in the 7th century BC but wracked by various invasions, until it was…
0.12 MILES
Named for the Panagia church, this historic peninsula's narrow, tangled streets are lined by pretty pastel houses. A calf-stiffening walk leads up to the…
0.21 MILES
Dating to around 1770, this superb example of late-Ottoman architecture was birthplace and home to Pasha Mohamed (or Mehmet) Ali, wali of Egypt and an…
Nearby Macedonia attractions
