Castle

Macedonia

Surmounting Kavala's historic peninsula of Panagia, this picturesque fortress was built on the foundations of a Byzantine acropolis destroyed in 1391. Dating mostly to the early 15th century, it offers great views of the city and houses an open-air theatre and a small cafe selling ice cream and other rewards for the steep climb to get here.

Nearby Macedonia attractions

1. Panagia Quarter

0.12 MILES

Named for the Panagia church, this historic peninsula's narrow, tangled streets are lined by pretty pastel houses. A calf-stiffening walk leads up to the…

2. Mohamed Ali House

0.21 MILES

Dating to around 1770, this superb example of late-Ottoman architecture was birthplace and home to Pasha Mohamed (or Mehmet) Ali, wali of Egypt and an…

3. Tobacco Museum

0.51 MILES

This surprisingly interesting museum whirls through the history of tobacco cultivation and production in eastern Macedonia and Thrace. Bright murals, old…

4. Archaeological Museum of Kavala

0.6 MILES

Sculpture, jewellery, grave stelae, terracotta figurines and vases from ancient Amfipoli are found in this quiet, well-presented museum. Looted during…

5. Philippi Archaeological Site

8.63 MILES

Founded in 356 BC by the energetic Macedonian dynast Philip II, father of Alexander the Great, this evocatively sited ancient city is on Unesco's World…

6. Archaeological Museum

18.84 MILES

Looking like an alien creature from the sci-fi movie Avatar, a 5m-tall 6th-century-BC kouros (male statue of the Archaic period) carrying a ram greets…

7. Ancient Agora

18.86 MILES

Next to the archaeological museum stand the foundation ruins of the ancient agora, the commercial centre in ancient times. About 100m east of the agora,…

8. Panagia

21.62 MILES

This inland village just south of Limenas is nothing if not photogenic. Its characteristic architecture includes stone-and-slate rooftops and the elegant…