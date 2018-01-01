Welcome to Patra
The largest city in the Peloponnese, Patra is named after King Patreas who ruled Achaïa around 1100 BC. Little is evident of this busy port's 3000 years of history, during which it was an important trade centre under the Mycenaeans and the Romans. Although there's a gritty element to the city, it has attractive squares and lively pedestrian streets, and bars and restaurants filled with the young and the trendy.
Before you depart by boat or via the Rio–Andirio suspension bridge, an engineering feat that links the city with western continental Greece, it's worth visiting Patra's wonderful castle and making the most of the diverse eating and nightlife scene, helped by the presence of Patra’s 20,000 university students.
Top experiences in Patra
Patra activities
Archaia Winery plus Ancient Mycinae or Corinth 2-Day Private Tour from Athens
Day 1 After pickup at your hotel, cruise ship or Airport by your private & informative tour driver, sit back & relax in one of our new Black Mercedes E Class, AudiA6 or Mercedes Minibus models with full leather & Wifi as you set off towards the Peloponnese with a stop at the famous Corinth canal as your guide informs you on its long and interesting role in history before continuing to either site of your choice; the UNESCO site of Mycenae or Ancient Corinth (specify during booking). At the archaeological site of the ancient city of Corinth you can see the remains of this powerful city state which once rivaled Athens in wealth & influence throughout the ancient world. Surviving remains include its Temple of Apollo, Roman baths, and the step from where St. Paul preached to the Corinthians in 52 A.D, and there is a wonderful on site museum. If choosing the site of Mycenae we will visit the ancient citadel of Mycenae and its acropolis and see the Cyclopean walls, the Lion Gates, its streets & ancient buildings, and the Palace and impressive tomb of Agamemnon, leader of the Greeks against the Trojans. The ‘Mycenian period’, from 1600 to 1100 BC, in reference to this ancient city, indicates how important its influence was in early Greek civilization & this visit provides a real connection to development of the later ‘classical period’. With all historical background and context provided along the way you will have ample time to enjoy the site before heading through the olive fields and Peloponnese coast line for the rest of the way to your boutique hotel in the historic center of the old city of Patra and a perfect location. After you are settled in you can enjoy all the sights & sounds of Greece's third largest city & regional capital, inhabited from late bronze age with ancient & modern highlights from a Roman Castle, ancient theater & lighthouse to the bustling & vibrant shopping area.Day 2 After breakfast we take the short drive to the hills above the city to the world famous Archaia Clauss Winery set in a truly beautiful location with magnificent views of the surrounding countryside among surrounding vinyards. At the winery we will have the chance to take a tour around the various historic buildings whilst the history of this winery is discussed. Set at a very relaxed pace there is also a sampling of the various wines produced with an expert guide from the winery and with plenty of time to walk around the grounds and purchase from the winery shop if desired. After lunch our return passes by the outstanding Rio-Antirio suspension bridge connecting the peninsula with mainland Greece which we finally leave in the distance as you enjoy the sea views and Peloponnese scenery as you return after one of the highlights of your experience in Greece.
7-Day Private Tour of the Peloponnese Including the Mani Peninsula
ITINERARY IN BRIEFDAY1. Departing from Athens, Corinth Canal, Epidaurus (UNESCO), Ancient Mycenae (UNESCO), Medieval NafplionDAY2. Medieval MonemvasiaDAYS 3 & 4. The Mani PeninsulaDAY5. Sparta, Ancient Messini, Mystras (UNESCO)DAY6. Ancient Olympia (UNESCO)DAY7. Patra city, Achaia Clauss Winery, Ancient Corinth & return to AthensDAY1. From your hotel or cruise ship terminal you will travel in style in one of our new model black Mercedes E Class or AudiA6 vehicles with full leather & WiFi as your informative driver takes you north from Athens for our first stop to see the impressive Corinth Canal & learn of its short but eventful history before continuing to see many of the most significant and unique sites in Greece in your first day. Our next stop explores the UNESCO World Heritage–listed Sanctuary of Asklepios and working Theater of Epidaurus with its amazing acoustics (you are welcome to recite poetry or sing opera in the center circle if you wish!), to the UNESCO listed site of Ancient Mycenae with its palace of Agamemnon, leader of the Greeks in the Trojan war, its awe inspiring ‘beehive’ tombs & first class museum. , In the afternoon we reach the historic Nafplio & first capital of modern Greece with its dominating Palamidi castle overlooking the Venetian quarter now housing many local crafts shops which are a joy to explore. After checking into your hotel you are free to dine in one of the seafront taverns in view of the impressive Bourtzi fortress lying in the bay.DAY2. After enjoying an unhurried breakfast, we continue south for around three hours to Monemvasia. Originally separated from the mainland by an earthquake, this Gibraltar like rock was an ideal inaccessible natural fortress for settlement in the 6th century by the local inhabitants seeking protection from Slavic invaders in the 6th century. Sitting on a plateau 100 meters above sea level you will find a remarkable walled city, constructed and added to by the Byzantines, Venetians and Ottomans until its liberation in the Greek War of Independence in the early 19th century. Originally only reachable by ship, we can now traverse the long narrow causeway onto the rock & up to the imposing walled entrance where we must continue on foot into the old and well preserved city. After checking in to one of the many charming converted guesthouses you are free to wander the living history of its twisting labyrinthine streets, heritage buildings, multi colored bougainvillea covered guesthouses and sea views.DAY3. From Monemvasia we travel around 3 hours deeper into the Peloponnese for 2 days dedicated to the Mani Peninsula and from there on DAYS 5 to 7 to explore the sites of Messini, Mystras, Ancient Olympia, Patra city, Achaia Clauss Winery, and Ancient Corinth before your return to Athens.
Peloponnese Wines and Ancient Corinth Private Tour from Athens
DAY-1 From your Hotel, Cruise ship, Airport or other location, start your tour in comfort in one of our new model black Mercedes E-Class, AudiA6 or Mercedes minivan vehicles with full leather & free WiFi as your informative driver takes you West towards the Peloponnese with a short stop at the famous Corinth canal to learn of its interesting role in history before continuing to the archaeological site of Ancient Corinth. Depictions of grapes, vines and wine cups that adorned coins & artwork from Corinth attest to its importance in Ancient Greek life & Corinth was a significant point of trade and connection at the time with colonies and other regions importing wine & vines for cultivation. Under the shadow of the Temple of Apollo explore its streets, temples, workshops & markets in the footsteps of the ancients before continuing to the Namea region where Viticulture has been recorded for over 2000 years. Arriving at our first winery (normally Domain Lafazanis) we join one of the skilled Oenologists for an hour’s private tour and tasting and with a ready palate take a short drive to the Medieval city of Nafplion. Enjoy wandering its pretty streets & lunch with the sea view to Bourtzi castle in the bay before continuing to our second winery (normally Domain Bairaktaris) chosen to expand on the range of the first and once again allowing you to experience the unique wines derived from the local varieties such as the aromatic Moschofilero & the noble Agiorgitiko. Finally, we arrive at the Western Peloponnese city of Patra to settle into your central 4-star or boutique hotel in the historic center of the old city of Patra and a perfect location from which to explore all the sights & sounds of Greece's third largest city & regional capital. DAY-2 After breakfast we take the short drive to the hills above the city to the world famous Archaia Clauss Winery with magnificent views of the countryside and its surrounding vineyards. At the winery we will have a guided tour around its various historic buildings whilst the history of this winery is discussed and enjoy a sampling of the various wines produced with plenty of time to walk around the grounds and purchase from the winery shop if desired. After lunch we continue eastwards to stop at the UNESCO site of Ancient Mycenae to visit the ancient citadel and its acropolis and see the Cyclopean walls, the Lion Gates, its streets & ancient buildings, and the Palace and impressive tomb of Agamemnon, leader of the Greeks against the Trojans. The ‘Mycenian period’, from 1600 to 1100 BC, in reference to this ancient city, indicates how important its influence was in early Greek civilization & our route provides a great opportunity to see yet another gem set in the Peloponnese to complete the highlights of our trip before returning you to your Athens Hotel or onward location.