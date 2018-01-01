Archaia Winery plus Ancient Mycinae or Corinth 2-Day Private Tour from Athens

Day 1 After pickup at your hotel, cruise ship or Airport by your private & informative tour driver, sit back & relax in one of our new Black Mercedes E Class, AudiA6 or Mercedes Minibus models with full leather & Wifi as you set off towards the Peloponnese with a stop at the famous Corinth canal as your guide informs you on its long and interesting role in history before continuing to either site of your choice; the UNESCO site of Mycenae or Ancient Corinth (specify during booking). At the archaeological site of the ancient city of Corinth you can see the remains of this powerful city state which once rivaled Athens in wealth & influence throughout the ancient world. Surviving remains include its Temple of Apollo, Roman baths, and the step from where St. Paul preached to the Corinthians in 52 A.D, and there is a wonderful on site museum. If choosing the site of Mycenae we will visit the ancient citadel of Mycenae and its acropolis and see the Cyclopean walls, the Lion Gates, its streets & ancient buildings, and the Palace and impressive tomb of Agamemnon, leader of the Greeks against the Trojans. The ‘Mycenian period’, from 1600 to 1100 BC, in reference to this ancient city, indicates how important its influence was in early Greek civilization & this visit provides a real connection to development of the later ‘classical period’. With all historical background and context provided along the way you will have ample time to enjoy the site before heading through the olive fields and Peloponnese coast line for the rest of the way to your boutique hotel in the historic center of the old city of Patra and a perfect location. After you are settled in you can enjoy all the sights & sounds of Greece's third largest city & regional capital, inhabited from late bronze age with ancient & modern highlights from a Roman Castle, ancient theater & lighthouse to the bustling & vibrant shopping area.Day 2 After breakfast we take the short drive to the hills above the city to the world famous Archaia Clauss Winery set in a truly beautiful location with magnificent views of the surrounding countryside among surrounding vinyards. At the winery we will have the chance to take a tour around the various historic buildings whilst the history of this winery is discussed. Set at a very relaxed pace there is also a sampling of the various wines produced with an expert guide from the winery and with plenty of time to walk around the grounds and purchase from the winery shop if desired. After lunch our return passes by the outstanding Rio-Antirio suspension bridge connecting the peninsula with mainland Greece which we finally leave in the distance as you enjoy the sea views and Peloponnese scenery as you return after one of the highlights of your experience in Greece.