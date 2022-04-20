At the forefront of efforts to protect the endangered Skyrian horse, this inspiring ranch, 10km northwest of Skyros Town in Trachi, is the brainchild of…
Skyros
The largest of the Sporades, low-key Skyros has a more Cycladic feel than its richly forested siblings and often seems like two entirely separate islands: small shimmering bays, rolling farmland and swaths of pines (plus an air-force base) speckle the north, while the south features arid hills and a rocky shoreline. In Greek mythology, Skyros was the hiding place of the young Achilles, who is thought to have ridden a Skyrian horse into Troy: these endangered small-bodied horses can still be seen in the wild, if you're lucky.
These days, the island has a subtly fashionable yet off-radar vibe, largely thanks to the alternative arts and wellness courses run by the British-owned Skyros Centre, but it's also increasingly popular among holidaying Greeks from Athens and Thessaloniki, as well as birdwatchers seeking the slender Eleonora's falcon. Skyros Town, perched almost magically on its high rock, is the easy-going capital.
Explore Skyros
- Skyros Island Horse Trust
At the forefront of efforts to protect the endangered Skyrian horse, this inspiring ranch, 10km northwest of Skyros Town in Trachi, is the brainchild of…
- MManos & Anastasia Faltaïts Museum
Spread across the Faltaïts family's 19th-century mansion, this not-to-be-missed gem unravels the island's mythology and folklore in a multilevel labyrinth…
- MMouries Farm
Under the watch of Marion Auffray and Manolis Trachanas, this small farm 6.5km south of Skyros Town provides a home for 45 endangered Skyrian horses. You…
- PPalamari
At the northeast end of the island, the fascinating Palamari Bronze Age excavation dates from between 2500 BC and 1650 BC. Paths weave through what was…
- KKastro
All the steep whitewashed alleys through Skyros Town's historic core eventually lead to the Byzantine-Venetian fortress, which has been closed for…
- RRupert Brooke's Grave
The well-tended marble grave of English poet Rupert Brooke lies in a quiet roadside olive grove just inland from Tris Boukes Bay, 11km southeast of…
- AArchaeological Museum
Along with Mycenaean pottery and jewellery found near Magazia, vessels unearthed in Skyros Town and artefacts from the Bronze Age excavation at Palamari –…
- MMonastery of Agios Georgios
Founded in 962, the working Byzantine Monastery of St George (whose bells might wake you early if you're staying in town) crowns Skyros Town, within the…
- AAgios Petros Beach
Pines trickle down to a sandy goldish dune almost on the northern tip of the island at Agios Petros; you can feast on home-grown produce at Taverna Agios…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Skyros.
See
Skyros Island Horse Trust
At the forefront of efforts to protect the endangered Skyrian horse, this inspiring ranch, 10km northwest of Skyros Town in Trachi, is the brainchild of…
See
Manos & Anastasia Faltaïts Museum
Spread across the Faltaïts family's 19th-century mansion, this not-to-be-missed gem unravels the island's mythology and folklore in a multilevel labyrinth…
See
Mouries Farm
Under the watch of Marion Auffray and Manolis Trachanas, this small farm 6.5km south of Skyros Town provides a home for 45 endangered Skyrian horses. You…
See
Palamari
At the northeast end of the island, the fascinating Palamari Bronze Age excavation dates from between 2500 BC and 1650 BC. Paths weave through what was…
See
Kastro
All the steep whitewashed alleys through Skyros Town's historic core eventually lead to the Byzantine-Venetian fortress, which has been closed for…
See
Rupert Brooke's Grave
The well-tended marble grave of English poet Rupert Brooke lies in a quiet roadside olive grove just inland from Tris Boukes Bay, 11km southeast of…
See
Archaeological Museum
Along with Mycenaean pottery and jewellery found near Magazia, vessels unearthed in Skyros Town and artefacts from the Bronze Age excavation at Palamari –…
See
Monastery of Agios Georgios
Founded in 962, the working Byzantine Monastery of St George (whose bells might wake you early if you're staying in town) crowns Skyros Town, within the…
See
Agios Petros Beach
Pines trickle down to a sandy goldish dune almost on the northern tip of the island at Agios Petros; you can feast on home-grown produce at Taverna Agios…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Skyros
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.