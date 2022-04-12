Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rafina

Rafina, on Attica’s east coast, is a port town with passenger ferries to the northern Cyclades. If this is your destination, it's a good alternative to Piraeus, as it's smaller (hence, less confusing), and fares are about 20% cheaper. It's also a pleasant place to spend a night if ferry schedules require it.

