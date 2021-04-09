Eat
Sofrano
The mainstay of the Loutra waterfront is this schmick year-round restaurant serving a good selection of traditional mezedhes (appetisers), grilled fresh…
This low-key fishing village, 3km north of Hora, sits on a windy bay, its large marina full of yachts and its harbour front lined with high-standard restaurants, cafes and bars. In summer it's a popular destination for sailing tours and the liveliest spot on the island in which to base yourself.
Maroula, a short coastal walk north, is the site of ancient Mesolithic-era graves.
