Welcome to Kastellorizo
Arid Kastellorizo is not easy to reach, but rewards with beauty, tranquillity and locals who welcome your custom.
Top experiences in Kastellorizo
Kastellorizo activities
Ferry To Greek Island Kastellorizo from Kas
The ferry journey will take 25 minutes.Departure from Kaş at 10amArrival in Kastellorizo at 10:25 amDeparture From Kastellorizo at 4:30pmArrival in Kaş at 4:55pmWe need to take your passport 1 hour before prior to scheduled departure because of the paper work. When you are getting the ferry, passport police will give your passport to you.This is just a ferry services to Kastellorizo so we don't do any trip around the Greek Island.Price is roundtrip price for at the same day. If you want to stay on the ısland, you should tell us before the ferry leaves.when you arrive to Kastellorizo, you can visit the Blue Gratto which is a second biggest cave in Europe.But ıf you want to visit this amazing cave, You should rent a small boat from the Island.