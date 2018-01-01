Welcome to Kastellorizo

So close to the Turkish coast – Kaş is just 2km away – that you can almost taste the East, the tiny, far-flung island of Kastellorizo is insanely pretty. Sailing into its one village (of the same name), past the ruined castle, minaret and pastel-painted neoclassical houses huddled around the turquoise bay, is soul enriching, and reminds a little of Symi without the super yachts and swank. 'Megisti', as Kastellorizo was once called (meaning 'great'), is the largest of a small archipelago, and despite being less than 10 sq km, enjoys more hours of sunshine than any other Greek island and boasts the most dramatic blue cave in the Med. And while it may lack powder-fine beaches, there are floating platforms and satellite idylls you can reach by boat.

Arid Kastellorizo is not easy to reach, but rewards with beauty, tranquillity and locals who welcome your custom.

Ferry To Greek Island Kastellorizo from Kas

The ferry journey will take 25 minutes.Departure from Kaş at 10amArrival in Kastellorizo at 10:25 amDeparture From Kastellorizo at 4:30pmArrival in Kaş at 4:55pmWe need to take your passport 1 hour before prior to scheduled departure because of the paper work. When you are getting the ferry, passport police will give your passport to you.This is just a ferry services to Kastellorizo so we don't do any trip around the Greek Island.Price is roundtrip price for at the same day. If you want to stay on the ısland, you should tell us before the ferry leaves.when you arrive to Kastellorizo, you can visit the Blue Gratto which is a second biggest cave in Europe.But ıf you want to visit this amazing cave, You should rent a small boat from the Island.

