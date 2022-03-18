It’s easy to see why Kardamyli was one of the seven cities offered to Achilles by Agamemnon. This tiny village has one of the prettiest settings in the Peloponnese, nestled between the blue waters of the Messinian Gulf and the Taÿgetos Mountains. The Vyros Gorge, which emerges just north of town, runs to the foot of Mt Profitis Ilias (2407m), the highest peak of the Taÿgetos. Today the gorge and surrounding areas are very popular with hikers.

British writer Patrick Leigh Fermor lived in nearby Kalamitsi Bay for several decades until his death in 2011. Fermor wrote Mani, which is considered by many to be the definitive book on the region.

The surrounding mountain villages have wonderful nooks and crannies to explore, with ancient churches and excellent tavernas.